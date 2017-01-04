Ademola Lookman set for Everton medical

Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
© Getty Images
Charlton Athletic winger Ademola Lookman is expected to complete his record-breaking £10m move to Everton in the next 24 hours, according to reports.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 20:29 UK

Charlton Athletic winger Ademola Lookman will undergo a medical at Everton on Thursday ahead of his proposed move to Goodison Park, according to reports.

The 19-year-old only made his debut for the Addicks in November 2015, but has scored seven goals for the League One outfit this season.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman confirmed last week that he was interested in signing the youngster, and Sky Sports News reports that the deal is set to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Lookman will undergo his medical tomorrow ahead of a reported £10m move, which would make him the most expensive League One player of all time.

The Toffees are also understood to be interested in Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin despite seeing a £19m bid rejected.

Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Everton make Berahino enquiry
>
View our homepages for Ademola Lookman, Ronald Koeman, Morgan Schneiderlin, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Everton winger Yannick Bolasie in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Yannick Bolasie to miss up to a year with knee injury
 Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Barcelona 'make contact with Everton boss Ronald Koeman'
 Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Ademola Lookman set for Everton medical
PL trio eye loan deal for Leipzig striker?Steven N'Zonzi 'rejects Everton move'Report: Newcastle want Cleverley on loanMan Utd 'reject Everton Schneiderlin bid'Puel: 'Difficult to accept Everton loss'
Ronald Koeman pleased with clean sheetResult: Everton score three to down SouthamptonEverton winger joins Doncaster on loanTeam News: Redmond, Fonte in for SouthamptonLive Commentary: Everton 3-0 Southampton - as it happened
> Everton Homepage
More Charlton Athletic News
Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Ademola Lookman set for Everton medical
 General view in the stadium following the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Middlesbrough at The Valley on September 27, 2014
Chelsea midfielder Jay Dasilva joins Charlton Athletic on loan deal
 Everton manager Ronald Koeman on September 10, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Ademola Lookman one of Everton's targets'
Report: Everton make Berahino enquiryBrown, Alexander up for L1 monthly gongPolice receive abuse allegations against multiple peopleKarl Robinson named Charlton managerEverton maintain interest in Charlton forward?
Charlton part company with Russell SladeBolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedRichard Murray steps down from Charlton boardLeague Cup roundup: Wigan, Ipswich among slain giantsReading sign winger Callum Harriott
> Charlton Athletic Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version