Ademola Lookman set for Everton medical

Charlton Athletic winger Ademola Lookman will undergo a medical at Everton on Thursday ahead of his proposed move to Goodison Park, according to reports.

The 19-year-old only made his debut for the Addicks in November 2015, but has scored seven goals for the League One outfit this season.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman confirmed last week that he was interested in signing the youngster, and Sky Sports News reports that the deal is set to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Lookman will undergo his medical tomorrow ahead of a reported £10m move, which would make him the most expensive League One player of all time.

The Toffees are also understood to be interested in Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin despite seeing a £19m bid rejected.