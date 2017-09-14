Sep 14, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia
AtalantaAtalanta BC
3-0
Everton
Masiello (27'), Gomez (41'), Cristante (44')
Masiello (33')
FT(HT: 3-0)

Sigurdsson (63')

Ronald Koeman: "I need to criticise myself"

Feyenoord Manager, Ronald Koeman thanks the fans after victory in the Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and VVV Venlo at De Kuip on April 5, 2013
© Getty Images
Ronald Koeman says he needs to criticise himself for failing to prepare Everton properly ahead of their 3-0 Europa League defeat at Atalanta BC.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 20:43 UK

Ronald Koeman has admitted that he needs to criticise himself following Everton's 3-0 defeat at Atalanta BC in the Europa League.

The Toffees were outclassed at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Thursday as Andrea Masiello, Alejandro Gomez and Bryan Cristante gave the hosts a resounding win.

Koeman has sought to exonerate his players for their below-par performance, instead suggesting that he had not prepared his charges properly.

The Dutchman told BT Sport: "This is not the time or place to criticise players, I need to criticise myself because the team was not prepared for this tonight.

"We saw the clips of Gomez beforehand. That's the individual quality of one player but the whole team of Atalanta was better prepared than we were today.

"We knew from the beginning of July the start of the season is really tough. Okay we need to expect it, but that's not the problem – the problem is what we showed in the first half."

Everton return to Premier League action this Sunday as they travel to top-of-the-table Manchester United.

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Ronald Koeman: "A lot went wrong"
>
