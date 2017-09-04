England striker Marcus Rashford says that his side went "back to basics" following their slow start during the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

England striker Marcus Rashford has admitted that his side needed to go "back to basics" following their slow start during this evening's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

Rashford was at fault for the opening goal of the contest, which arrived after less than three minutes when Stanislav Lobotka silenced the Wembley crowd by putting the visitors ahead.

However, the Manchester United youngster atoned for that error by setting up Eric Dier for the equaliser before scoring the winner himself shortly before the hour mark as England moved five points clear at the top of Group F.

"It was an important goal, we started slowly as a team and me on a personal level too. We had to go back to basics and what we had been working on as a team," he told reporters.

England will seal their place at next summer's World Cup with two points from their final two games, which come at home to Slovenia and away to Lithuania.