England defender Phil Jones expects tough test from Slovakia

Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
England defender Phil Jones admits that he and his Three Lions teammates are expecting Slovakia to provide their "biggest challenge" when the sides meet at Wembley.
England defender Phil Jones has said that Slovakia will provide the Three Lions' "biggest challenge" when the two nations meet at Wembley Stadium on Monday evening.

Gareth Southgate's side currently sit two points clear of Slovakia in Group F and with just three fixtures remaining, victory for England would put them on the brink of securing their place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

Jones has acknowledged that the squad are wary of Slovakia, but the Manchester United centre-back has suggested that he and his teammates should focus on their own performance.

The 25-year-old told reporters: "I think it will be our biggest challenge in the group. I think they are a good team, they play some good football, but I think it the way that we approach the game as well and how we play.

"We can play to our best ability, and you saw in the last 30 minutes of the game against Malta the other night that we created a lot of chances, so hopefully we can win the game."

Ahead of the game in North London, Southgate has claimed that Jones is currently England's best defender.

England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
Ryan Bertrand challenges Robert Mak during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Slovakia and England on June 20, 2016
Preview: England vs. Slovakia
