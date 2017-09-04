Eric Dier hails Marcus Rashford's "character" following England's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley.

England midfielder Eric Dier has praised Marcus Rashford's ability to pick himself up after a mistake in this evening's win over Slovakia.

The Manchester United forward was at fault for the opening goal, which was scored by Slovakia inside the first three minutes of the match at Wembley.

While attempting to dribble out from the back, Rashford was caught out in possession and Stanislav Lobotka ended up giving the visitors the lead.

The 19-year-old redeemed himself in the second half by scoring the winner in a 2-1 triumph, which has left England needing just one more win to qualify for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

After the game, Dier, who scored the equaliser for Gareth Southgate's side, told reporters: "Marcus Rashford's night? It wasn't so good to begin with but it got better!

"A fantastic show of character after making a mistake to score and then score the winner which got us closer to the World Cup where hopefully he will shine. A really important win, it was difficult after starting really poorly but we regained composure."

The Three Lions' victory followed Saturday's 4-0 win over Malta.