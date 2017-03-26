World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
LithuaniaLithuania
 

England must hit goal trail against Lithuania at Wembley

England may have impressed during their friendly defeat in Germany, but now it is time for Gareth Southgate's team to return to the goal trail against Lithuania.

There were times during England's 1-0 defeat to Germany where they outplayed a team who are still regarded as world champions and reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 during the summer. England were dominant for much of the opening 45 minutes with Michael Keane, Adam Lallana and Dele Alli all squandering opportunities that they would have expected to convert and they were somewhat inevitably made to pay when Lukas Podolski's scored the perfect farewell goal on the international scene. That said, the disappointment in Dortmund would have done little to alter the England v Lithuania World Cup qualifiers betting odds, meaning that the opportunity is there to capitalise on what could be a goal rush for the Three Lions.

You have to go all the way back to September 2015 - a period of 21 matches - to find the last time England netted more than three goals in an international fixture, and even then it came against minnows San Marino. Coincidentally, the last time England scored more than three goals against a team with some credibility came in March of that year when they hit four versus Lithuania at Wembley. That record highlights that England were solid, not spectacular, during the final 15 months of Roy Hodgson's reign - and since the changes in the dugout involving Sam Allardyce and Southgate - but nothing but optimism could be taken from an encouraging performance in the west of Germany and Lithuania could feel the brunt of what appears to be a newly-discovered freedom under Southgate's watch.

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016© SilverHub

It goes without saying that Germany possess more high-quality defenders than Lithuania, but the visitors to Wembley Stadium on Sunday will more than likely "park the bus" in the hope of achieving a low-scoring draw. It is a predictable approach from a nation which has shipped four goals away in Slovakia and three in the Czech Republic in their last two games, but while it leaves Southgate and his players in a position where they are effectively under pressure to deliver an end product, Lithuania's most recent results indicate that there should be chances aplenty in North London.

It remains to be seen how Southgate will approach the game but with Raheem Sterling and Ross Barkley both unused substitutes against Germany, both could start, with Barkley potentially featuring in the centre of midfield with England having to place less emphasis on defence. Another player not to feature in Dortmund was the recalled Jermain Defoe and the Sunderland striker fits the criteria for the kind of striker which England require when a team pack the defence. Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford are more suited to stretching a game but with four or five Lithuanians likely to be placed strategically on their own 18-yard line, it is difficult to justify starting either player.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016© Getty Images

When considering which bets to have at the weekend, you may stumble across Lithuania's goalless draw with Poland in a friendly before the start of Euro 2016, but do not be fooled into thinking that Poland were at full strength. They still included some of their key men, but goal machine Robert Lewandowski was left on the bench. That scoreline should be regarded as an anomaly in what has been a largely abysmal run from Lithuania who have only won three times in 21 outings, with their only away win came in San Marino. Their most credible result of the last two years is a 1-1 draw away in Scotland.

Betting on an England victory - one which is almost a certainly - will give you very little value, so take the approach where you are looking at the Three Lions scoring a number of goals and achieving a corner count which should be in double figures. With the likes of Kyle Walker and Sterling attacking down the right, Bertrand and Lallana making headway down the left and potentially Barkley and Alli in a more central position, England cannot do anything other than create a bagful of chances on Sunday and if Defoe is there to take advantage, expect the 34-year-old - and the team as a whole - to cash in.

Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
Read Next:
Keane, Livermore to start for England?
>
Your Comments
More England News
England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
Football Association chairman slams "disrespectful" England fans
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Jamie Vardy during the World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England must hit goal trail against Lithuania at Wembley
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Adam Lallana: 'Change in formation worked well for England'
Man United, England youngster in demand?Dier talks up "beautiful" partnership with AlliSouthgate: 'Three-man defence suited us'England, Germany to share coaching ideasCahill: 'We could have beaten Germany'
FA plans tribute to London attack victimsResult: Podolski downs England on international farewellTeam News: Southgate hands England debut to KeaneLive Commentary: Germany 1-0 England - as it happenedMustafi: 'Stones is a classy player'
> England Homepage
More Lithuania News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Jamie Vardy during the World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England must hit goal trail against Lithuania at Wembley
 A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
FA to pay tribute to London attack victims at England match
 A general view of Konstantin Palace gardens ahead of the preliminary draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on July 24, 2015
Probe launched into England's World Cup qualifying group?
Result: James McArthur spares Scotland's blushesGordon Strachan recalls Maloney, WallaceEngland fined by UEFA over crowd troublePlayer Ratings: Lithuania 0-3 EnglandLithuania boss quits after England defeat
Match Analysis: Lithuania 0-3 EnglandResult: England make it perfect 10 in VilniusHalf-Time Report: Barkley helps England into interval leadTeam News: Hodgson makes eight England changesLive Commentary: Lithuania 0-3 England - as it happened
> Lithuania Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 