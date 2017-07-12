World Cup
England have reached the final of the European Under-19s Championship after a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in Tbilisi on Wednesday.

Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha snatched a stoppage-time winner in the semi-final in Georgia to book a place in Saturday's final against Portugal.

Chelsea defender Jay Dasilva had earlier struck the post and Nmecha had missed a sitter late on.

However, the Citizens youngster made amends in injury time when he backheeled Marcus Edwards's low cross into the net.

The success of Keith Downing's team continues a fruitful summer for England's youth teams after the Under-20s won the World Cup in South Korea and the Toulon Tournament in France.

Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 squad reached the semi-finals of the European Championship before a penalty shootout defeat to Germany, while England Under-17s lost their final to Spain via spot-kicks.

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring the third during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
 Keith Downing the West Bromwich caretaker manager looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on December 26 2013
 Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
