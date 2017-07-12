England reach the final of the European Under-19s Championship after a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in Tbilisi on Wednesday.

Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha snatched a stoppage-time winner in the semi-final in Georgia to book a place in Saturday's final against Portugal.

Chelsea defender Jay Dasilva had earlier struck the post and Nmecha had missed a sitter late on.

However, the Citizens youngster made amends in injury time when he backheeled Marcus Edwards's low cross into the net.

The success of Keith Downing's team continues a fruitful summer for England's youth teams after the Under-20s won the World Cup in South Korea and the Toulon Tournament in France.

Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 squad reached the semi-finals of the European Championship before a penalty shootout defeat to Germany, while England Under-17s lost their final to Spain via spot-kicks.