Result: England beat Argentina at Under-20 World Cup

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
© Getty Images
England start their Under-20 World Cup campaign in South Korea with an impressive 3-0 victory over Argentina.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:22 UK

England have recorded a 3-0 victory over six-time winners Argentina in their opening game of the Under-20 World Cup.

The Three Lions have never reached the final of the tournament in this age category, but they have already made their mark at this year's competition in South Korea with an excellent win over the South Americans.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave his team the lead with a diving header 10 minutes before the break, and the advantage was doubled early in the second half through Newcastle United's Adam Armstrong.

In the third minute of added-on time, Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke netted from the spot to complete an impressive triumph over a nation who have enjoyed the most success in the tournament's history.

Next up for Paul Simpson's side is a fixture with Guinea on Tuesday, before the end the group stages with a showdown against hosts South Korea.

On their last appearance in the competition in 2013, England failed to win a game in a group which included Iraq, Chile and Egypt.

Stockport County manager Paul Simpson looks on during the npower League Two match between Northampton Town and Stockport County at Sixfields Stadium on December 4, 2010
