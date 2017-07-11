Wayne Rooney eyes England recall following Everton return

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Returning Everton striker Wayne Rooney hopes to earn a recall to the England squad by performing well for the Toffees following his move from Manchester United.
New Everton signing Wayne Rooney has set his sights on earning a recall to the England squad by performing well for the Merseyside outfit.

The 31-year-old returned to Goodison Park on Sunday, 13 years after leaving for Manchester United, where he won every major trophy available and became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

However, having fallen down the pecking order during his final season at Old Trafford Rooney also lost his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad, and the skipper is eager to win that spot back.

"I am focused on playing well for Everton. If I do that then Gareth Southgate will have a decision to make whether he puts me back in the squad," he told reporters.

"Hopefully my performances will be good enough for Everton and he won't be able to ignore me."

Rooney is also England's all-time leading goalscorer with 53 in 119 appearances.

