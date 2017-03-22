Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse says that manager Gareth Southgate is the perfect fit for the England job.

Southgate is currently preparing for his first match in full charge of the team after previously being given the chance to impress on an interim basis over four matches.

After two wins and two draws - one of which came against Spain - Southgate was given a four-year contract by the Football Association, and Ward-Prowse has said that his former Under-21 boss is the best man for the job.

The 22-year-old told reporters: "From a young player's perspective, he gives young players a chance, which is great, but he is a very proud and passionate Englishman who wants to see us do well.

"I couldn't think of anyone better to fulfil the role. He lets us play with freedom and he wants you to express yourselves. With the Under-21s, that has proven to be a positive thing."

Ward-Prowse is featuring in a senior England squad for the first time ahead of the matches against Germany and Lithuania.