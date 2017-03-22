Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse acknowledges that receiving a call-up to the England senior squad has always been his target.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has acknowledged that he has always been looking to earn a call-up to the England senior side.

The Saints player had been a long-term fixture in Gareth Southgate's Under-21 setup, scoring six goals in 27 outings, but he has followed his former boss in making the transition to the international stage.

Ward-Prowse has made a total of 34 appearances in all competitions this season, and he has admitted that he hopes to maintain his recent good form in order to build on being selected for the first time.

The 22-year-old told reporters: "You know yourself as a player about the level you are playing at and you always want to do well for your club.

"If you get the recognition, that's great, but it's always a target which you plugging away at. If I'm able to continue good form with Southampton, then that call will eventually come and thankfully it did."

Ward-Prowse is expected to be among the replacements when England face Germany in Dortmund on Wednesday night.