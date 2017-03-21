World Cup
John Stones: "We want to prove people wrong"

England centre-back John Stones says that his side are determined to "prove people wrong" after their embarrassing Euro 2016 exit last summer.
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

England centre-back John Stones has said that his side will give their all to "prove people wrong" after their humiliating exit from Euro 2016 last summer.

The Three Lions have picked up three wins and two draws in their five matches since they were ousted from the tournament by minnows Iceland at the last-16 stage in Nice last June.

With a friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley to come over the next week, Stones believes that it will be a perfect opportunity for his side to demonstrate "how good [they] are".

"We've made a good start in bouncing back from the summer in the last few games," the 22-year-old told the Evening Standard. "As footballers, we all want to rise above and show everyone how good we are. We want to prove people wrong and show them we want to be successful and hopefully can be.

"We are all grounded and want to come and do a job. Playing for our country is a great honour for everyone. We have got to take things slow and build on what we have started after the Euros.

"I'm not saying there was a lot wrong but previous to the Euros our record in the qualifiers was very good – played ten, won ten – so we have to keep that going.

"We are striving to do better for everyone, for ourselves and the country. Hopefully we can continue that through these next two games against Germany and Lithuania."

England go into the match against Lithuania with a two-point advantage at the top of Group F.

