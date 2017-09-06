A report claims that the Football Association are to appoint a full-time psychologist in time for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

England manager Gareth Southgate is to get his wish of bringing in a full-time psychologist to work with his players, according to a report.

The Football Association are said to have agreed with Southgate's stance that a permanent backroom member is required to deal with the mental aspect of the game.

Since being appointed Three Lions boss last October, the 47-year-old has used consultants on an ad hoc basis, but The Times reports that a permanent appointment is to be made in time for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

It is claimed that whoever is brought on board will split their time between St George's Park and Wembley, with four or five psychologists also appointed to work under the successful candidate at each age-grade level, as well as with the senior squad.

England have previously had psychiatrist Steve Peters on their books, but he was only available upon request and was not retained in any capacity following Roy Hodgson's departure.