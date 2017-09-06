World Cup
England team header take 2

England

Report: Football Association to bring in full-time psychologist

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that the Football Association are to appoint a full-time psychologist in time for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 17:23 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate is to get his wish of bringing in a full-time psychologist to work with his players, according to a report.

The Football Association are said to have agreed with Southgate's stance that a permanent backroom member is required to deal with the mental aspect of the game.

Since being appointed Three Lions boss last October, the 47-year-old has used consultants on an ad hoc basis, but The Times reports that a permanent appointment is to be made in time for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

It is claimed that whoever is brought on board will split their time between St George's Park and Wembley, with four or five psychologists also appointed to work under the successful candidate at each age-grade level, as well as with the senior squad.

England have previously had psychiatrist Steve Peters on their books, but he was only available upon request and was not retained in any capacity following Roy Hodgson's departure.

Manager Roy Hodgson of England looks on during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group D match between England and Italy at Arena Amazonia on June 14, 2014
Read Next:
Keane: 'Hodgson should be England psychologist'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Steve Peters, Roy Hodgson, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Report: Football Association to bring in full-time psychologist
 Jamie Vardy larks about during an England training session on August 29, 2017
Jamie Vardy: 'Dele Alli gesture was harmless'
 Milan Skriniar appears to kick Dele Alli during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Ian Wright: 'Dele Alli naive and daft'
Cole: 'Rashford could become global star'Jones: 'Rashford is a special talent'Hart: 'World is watching Dele Alli'Walker pokes fun at Alli's rude gestureAlli's abusive gesture 'aimed at Walker'
Southgate: 'Rashford lifted the crowd'Alli to face punishment for rude gesture?Rashford: 'We went back to basics'Dier praises Rashford's "character"Result: England survive Slovakia scare
> England Homepage



Tables
 