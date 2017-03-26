Jake Livermore 'thought career was over' after failed drugs test

Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Jake Livermore says that he will be "absolutely delighted" to earn a run in the England side, just two years after thinking his football career was over for good.
England international Jake Livermore has confessed that representing his country again is something that he did not think was possible after failing a drugs test in 2015.

The then-Hull City ace took cocaine to deal with the grief of losing his son, leaving him facing a potential two-year Football Association ban.

Livermore's exceptional mitigating circumstances appeal was accepted by the FA, however, and he was instead given a suspended sentence which allowed him to get his career back on track.

After being handed just a second Three Lions cap in this week's 1-0 friendly defeat to Germany, five years on from his debut against Italy, the 27-year-old admits that it is now a case of taking things one step at a time.

"There was a stage in my life where I didn't think I was going to play at all, let alone get back playing for England," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"But I've taken it day by day and playing club football is where I have got my structure from. Thankfully those performances have been reflected with an England call-up and I will be absolutely delighted if I can stay in.

"Regardless of anything, I will continue trying to perform well for my club and when I come away on these camps, in the small period of time I have, I can hopefully I can improve more."

Livermore earned a move to West Bromwich Albion in the January transfer window and has made seven appearances for his new side since joining.

