England midfielder Adam Lallana has accused his team of being "naive" during Tuesday's 3-2 friendly defeat to France.

Harry Kane levelled the scores at 2-2 from the penalty spot early in the second period after France centre-back Raphael Varane had been handed a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Dele Alli.

The Three Lions were unable to build on their one-man advantage, however, and it was the hosts France that secured the win courtesy of a 78th-minute strike from Ousmane Dembele.

Lallana has said that "it was hugely disappointing" to suffer defeat in France's capital, and the Liverpool midfielder has conceded that the Three Lions still have much to improve if they are to be a challenger for major honours.

"It was hugely disappointing to not come out of it with a win. We were naive at times in the second half when France were down to 10 men. We need to learn from that and need to be more streetwise, more clever. We had more players on the pitch and should have kept things simple, moved the ball a bit quicker," Lallana told the London Evening Standard.

"France have quality players going forward and if you switch off for a second, they will punish you. We want to keep testing ourselves against the best teams. The boss has said he wants us to play against the top sides in friendly matches to prepare us for big tournaments like the World Cup.

"We will have a break over the summer now but when we next meet up we will look at the game and see what we need to improve on. I'm sure [Gareth Southgate] will go through that with us. We started the game well and we were causing them problems but they came back into it and were very sharp at times."

Lallana scored eight Premier League goals for Liverpool during the 2016-17 campaign.