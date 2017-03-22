Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
1-0
England
Podolski (69')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Adam Lallana: 'Change in formation worked well for England'

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
England midfielder Adam Lallana hopes to see the 3-4-3 system used against Germany implemented again in the future, claiming that it 'could be the way forward'.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 17:22 UK

Adam Lallana has claimed that the 3-4-3 formation adopted by Gareth Southgate in England's friendly with Germany "could possibly be the way forward".

The Three Lions performed well in Wednesday's meeting at the Westfalenstadion but ultimately fell to a 1-0 defeat, being denied a draw by a Lukas Podolski strike.

Lallana was happy with the way the tweaked system worked, which echoes a formation quickly sweeping the Premier League in various guises, with first-and-second place Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur among those to go with a three-man backline this term.

"Credit to the boss. He was obviously the one who wanted us to play that way - he felt we had the personnel to fit in and it worked," he told reporters.

"A lot of the lads are playing three at the back at their clubs and in the short time we had to work on it, he utilised the time really well so we had a good few sessions to work on it.

"It could possibly be the way forward. Football evolves and goes around in circles but I think the way that we adapted, considering we didn't have long, worked well."

England return to action at the weekend with a World Cup 2018 qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley Stadium, as they look to move further clear at the Group F summit.

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Southgate: 'Three-man defence suited us'
