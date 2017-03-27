Jake Livermore: 'England start a confidence boost'

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore says that his England call-up will provide a boost for the Baggies' Premier League run-in.
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 16:31 UK

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore has admitted that earning his first England start last week will give him "added confidence" in the Premier League run-in.

The 27-year-old earned only his second cap for the Three Lions - four-and-a-half years on from his debut - in the 1-0 loss in Germany after earning a recall under new manager Gareth Southgate.

Livermore joined the Baggies from Hull City in January and believes that his experience with the national side can only boost their outside chances of finishing inside the top seven.

"It certainly gives you a nice buzz, yes," he is quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail. "It gives you that added confidence which, as any player will tell you, is something you can't put your finger on but it definitely gives you a lift.

"To be honest I touched on it before but my main focus was trying to cement a place in [the West Brom] team and do well for my club. Anything on top of that was a bonus and it certainly has been."

Livermore played 83 minutes of the defeat in Dortmund before coming off for James Ward-Prowse.

