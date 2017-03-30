World Cup
Football Association launches £999 Wembley season tickets

England midfielder Eric Dier in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
The Football Association launches a new Wembley season ticket, with prices starting at £999.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 15:32 UK

The Football Association has launched a new Wembley season ticket with prices starting at £999.

The Club Wembley 'Southview season ticket' gives members access to "the biggest games" at the home of English football but does not include a ticket to the FA Cup final.

The season ticket guarantees both FA Cup semi-finals, the EFL Cup final, the Community Shield and all of England's home matches, working out at an average of nine games per season, or £111 per game.

"We listened to the fans who wanted new ways to enjoy football at our iconic stadium," said Nick Read, head of Club Wembley.

"Making the Club Wembley experience more accessible through the introduction of our first ever season ticket will do just that.

"With guaranteed seats in prime positions at the biggest games, Southview Season is a fantastic concept for anyone who wants to add something special to their matchday experience."

The season ticket includes a matchday programme but not food and drink.

