FA launch £999 Wembley season tickets

The Football Association have launched a new Wembley season ticket with prices starting at £999.

The Club Wembley 'Southview season ticket' gives members access to "the biggest games" at the home of English football but does not include a ticket to the FA Cup final.

The season ticket guarantees both FA Cup semi-finals, the EFL Cup final, the Community Shield and all of England's home matches, working out at an average of nine games per season, or £111 per game.

"We listened to the fans who wanted new ways to enjoy football at our iconic stadium," said Nick Read, head of Club Wembley.

"Making the Club Wembley experience more accessible through the introduction of our first ever season ticket will do just that.

"With guaranteed seats in prime positions at the biggest games, Southview Season is a fantastic concept for anyone who wants to add something special to their matchday experience."

The season ticket includes a matchday programme but not food and drink.