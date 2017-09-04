England 'plan Brazil, Germany friendlies'

England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
The FA are reportedly lining up friendlies with Brazil, Germany and Italy as part of England's World Cup preparations.
Monday, September 4, 2017

The FA are reportedly attempting to line up friendly matches with Brazil and Germany ahead of England's World Cup campaign next summer.

The Three Lions will be on the cusp of confirming their place at the tournament in Russia if they defeat Slovakia at Wembley tonight, and The FA are already working on arranging games against strong opposition as part of their preparations.

According to The Guardian, the proposed games against Brazil and Germany will be complemented by a friendly against Italy, meaning that Gareth Southgate's side would face the three most successful sides in World Cup history in the run-up to the tournament.

The newspaper claims that Wembley will play host to the games with Brazil and Germany this November, with a game against Italy and one against the Netherlands following next March.

Southgate's defeated Malta 4-0 on Friday night but were held for 53 minutes by the minnows, with their final three goals all coming in the last eight minutes of the contest.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
