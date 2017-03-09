England down to 14th in FIFA rankings

England drop one place to 14th in the latest FIFA world rankings.

England have dropped to 14th in the latest FIFA world rankings, published today.

Gareth Southgate's side, who have not played since last November, drop one place, with Wales tied for 12th with Poland in their best ever position.

Argentina continue to lead the way, followed by Brazil in second and Germany as the best-ranked European side in third place.

Northern Ireland are ranked 35th, while Scotland are down in 67th.

FIFA rankings March 2017 - top 20 in full:

1. Argentina (1)

2. Brazil (2)

3. Germany (3)

4. Chile (4)

5. Belgium (5)

6. France (6)

7. Colombia (7)

8. Portugal (8)

9. Uruguay (9)

10. Spain (10)

11. Switzerland (11)

12= Poland (14)

12= Wales (12)

14. England (13)

15. Italy (15)

16. Croatia (16)

17. Mexico (17)

18. Peru (18)

19. Costa Rica (19)

20. Egypt (23)