England down to 14th in FIFA rankings

A general shot of an armband adorned with a poppy prior to England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
England drop one place to 14th in the latest FIFA world rankings.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 14:57 UK

England have dropped to 14th in the latest FIFA world rankings, published today.

Gareth Southgate's side, who have not played since last November, drop one place, with Wales tied for 12th with Poland in their best ever position.

Argentina continue to lead the way, followed by Brazil in second and Germany as the best-ranked European side in third place.

Northern Ireland are ranked 35th, while Scotland are down in 67th.

FIFA rankings March 2017 - top 20 in full:

1. Argentina (1)
2. Brazil (2)
3. Germany (3)
4. Chile (4)
5. Belgium (5)
6. France (6)
7. Colombia (7)
8. Portugal (8)
9. Uruguay (9)
10. Spain (10)
11. Switzerland (11)
12= Poland (14)
12= Wales (12)
14. England (13)
15. Italy (15)
16. Croatia (16)
17. Mexico (17)
18. Peru (18)
19. Costa Rica (19)
20. Egypt (23)

Gareth Bale receives treatment for cramp during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Zidane: 'Bale injury just a knock'
>
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More England News
A general shot of an armband adorned with a poppy prior to England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England down to 14th in FIFA rankings
 Steve Cook celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Southampton on March 1, 2016
Steve Cook attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion?
 Jack 'I keep on hoping, we'll eat cake by the ocean' Butland is stretchered off during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Jack Butland close to making return to first-team action
Southgate 'to run rule over Carroll'Andre Gray in line for England call-up?Bilic: 'Carroll injuries ruining England chances'Southgate aiming to make England world's bestBilic undecided on Carroll inclusion
Southgate visits England rugby campButland provides positive injury updateBrown: 'Improvement required for Wales match'Ferguson joins mourners at Taylor funeralLallana named England Player of the Year
> England Homepage
More Wales News
A general shot of an armband adorned with a poppy prior to England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England down to 14th in FIFA rankings
 George North in action at a Wales training session on August 4, 2015
George North warned about form by defence coach Shaun Edwards
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Ben Davies hails "world-class" Harry Kane
Zidane: 'Bale injury just a knock'Zinedine Zidane: 'Gareth Bale 100% fit'Gareth Bale returns to trainingBrown: 'Improvement required for Wales match'Neil Taylor facing spell on sidelines
Wales assistant: 'Coleman will honour contract'Swansea approach FAW over Coleman talks?Report: Clement in running for Swansea jobHome nations handed fines for poppy displaysWales boss Coleman given Special Recognition Award
> Wales Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 