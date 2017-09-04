England defender Eric Dier describes Wayne Rooney's international retirement as "really sad for English football".

The Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer called time on his international career last month having reached 119 caps - 23 as skipper - and with 53 goals to his name.

Dier was full of praise for the influence Rooney had on the younger members of the squad in the dressing room but admitted that his departure would now allow others the chance to shine.

"[People didn't see] the kind of things Wayne would do with myself and Dele [Alli] and the other young players when they come to England for the first time, the way he would look after us," Dier said in an interview with The Times.

"I don't think that Wayne was holding us up by the shirt or anything, but there is now the chance for other players to try and step into those shoes."

England will move to within two points of securing their place at next year's World Cup if they defeat Slovakia at Wembley tonight.