Jermain Defoe: 'I deserve England call-up'

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Jermain Defoe says that he 'deserves' his recall to the England squad at the age of 34.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 14:57 UK

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has said that he 'deserves' his call-up to the England squad after an absence of more than three years.

Earlier today the 34-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for a friendly against Germany and a World Cup qualifier with Lithuania next week following his form for Sunderland this term, which has seen him score 14 goals in 27 appearances for the relegation-threatened side.

Taking to Twitter following the squad announcement, Defoe wrote: "Thanks to everyone for your messages! Playing for @England has been my dream since day one so to be back in the squad is so special for me.

"It's also special for my family and I feel I deserve this because I've always dedicated myself to the game. I'm really looking forward to meeting up with the squad and seeing all the boys. This time around it'll be strange being one of the older lads, but I can't wait! BUZZING!"

Defoe has 19 goals in 55 caps for England to date.

Roy Hodgson at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
