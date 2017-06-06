World Cup
Jack Butland: 'Joe Hart competition is healthy'

Goalkeeper Jack Butland says that competition for the number-one jersey for England is "healthy".
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Goalkeeper Jack Butland has admitted that he is looking forward to competing with Joe Hart for the number-one jersey with England.

Butland has been absent from the Three Lions squad for over a year after having surgery on his ankle, but he has returned to the squad for the upcoming games with Scotland and France.

He is unlikely to be involved in the World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park, but he believes that competition for Hart is "healthy", with Fraser Forster and Tom Heaton also in reserve.

The 24-year-old told reporters: "I've known Joe for a long time - all the way from when I was in the youth team at Birmingham and he was on loan there from Man City - and we've always had a healthy relationship.

"I think that bodes really well when we come into squads. I'm keen to do as well as I can and in turn that pushes him and likewise pushes me back.

"It's really healthy and positive and it gets the best out of each other."

Butland made five appearances for Stoke City at the end of the recent Premier League campaign.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart passes the ball out during his side's World Cup qualifier against Malta at Wembley on October 8, 2016
