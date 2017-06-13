Top 20 England players of all time - #2

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 20 England players of all time continues with number two - Bobby Moore.

Bobby Moore (108 caps, two goals)

Endorsements do not come much better than Pele himself hailing you as the best defender he has ever played against, but that was a compliment Bobby Moore earned from a man many regard to be the greatest footballer ever.

The East End boy from Barking will forever hold a place in English football history as the first - and so far only - captain to have ever lifted the World Cup, and the image of him being hoisted onto the shoulders of his teammates with the Jules Rimet trophy held aloft is one of the most iconic in the country's sporting annals.

Moore was by no means the biggest, quickest or most powerful defender in world football, but his reading of the game and timing of the tackle was impeccable - a trait perhaps best demonstrated with his memorable challenge on a Jairzinho in full flight during England's clash with Brazil at the 1970 World Cup.

Moore was just as capable on the ball himself, though, and his vision and composure were clear to see with two assists for club and international teammate Geoff Hurst in the World Cup final of 1966.

The centre-back made 108 appearances for his country between 1962 and 1973 - a record at the time of his retirement before Peter Shilton overtook him in the all-time list.

Moore became England's youngest ever skipper at the age of 22 having impressed at the 1962 World Cup and went on to lead his country out on 90 occasions - a tally on Billy Wright can match.

The bulk of his playing career came at West Ham United, where he made 644 appearances and helped the club to the FA Cup in 1964 and the Cup Winners' Cup a year later, meaning that he climbed the steps of Wembley to lift a trophy three years in a row including the World Cup triumph.

Moore was also recognised with individual accolades, being named the 1964 FWA Footballer of the Year and finishing second behind only Gerd Muller in the 1970 Ballon d'Or voting.