Top 20 England players of all time - #15

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 20 England players of all time continues with number 15 - Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard (114 caps, 21 goals)

While forging a reputation as one of the best midfielders of his generation at Liverpool, the main criticism of Steven Gerrard was that he struggled to replicate those performances on the international stage.

The former captain was not the only one to be hit with that accusation, though, and he was by no means the worst offender either.

Gerrard's first goal for England came in the famous 5-1 victory over Germany in Munich, and he went on to be his country's top scorer at the 2006 World Cup before netting the goal which sealed their place at the 2014 edition of the tournament - his 21st and final international strike.

The central midfielder captained the team at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, where he was the only England player to be named in the Team of the Tournament having provided three assists and been named man of the match in two of his side's four games.

Gerrard's England career ended in ignominy as captain of the 2014 team which suffered their first group-stage exit at a World Cup since 1958, but he finished with 114 caps to his name - a tally only four players can beat.

It was with Liverpool that Gerrard truly showed his best form, though, repeatedly dragging his side away from trouble and often to glory. This was most notable in the 2005 Champions League final when Gerrard inspired Liverpool to come from three goals down and beat AC Milan on penalties, lifting the trophy for a fifth time.

A year later he was in rescue mode again with a brace in the FA Cup final, eventually adding that trophy to another FA Cup, three League Cups, the Champions League and the UEFA Cup. On a personal level, Gerrard was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2006, the FWA Footballer of the Year in 2009 and was third in the Ballon d'Or vote in 2005.