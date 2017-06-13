Top 20 England players of all time - #14

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 20 English players of all time continues with number 14 - Alan Shearer.

Alan Shearer (63 caps, 30 goals)

© Getty Images

The closest England have ever come to replicating the glory of 1966 was 30 years later when, in their next tournament on home soil, they reached the semi-final of Euro '96 before being eliminated in agonising fashion.

Alan Shearer's relentless goalscoring in the early Premier League years had ensured that he was the main man up front for Terry Venables's side, despite England being blessed with incredible strength in depth at the time - the likes of Robbie Fowler, Les Ferdinand, Teddy Sheringham and Andy Cole all had to play second fiddle.

The striker more than justified his place too, scoring five goals to win the tournament's Golden Boot as England came within a penalty shootout of booking their first major final since that World Cup triumph.

Shearer had actually failed to score in 12 games and 21 months for his country heading into the tournament, but Euro '96 acted as a springboard for the rest of his international career and he went on to score 30 goals in 63 appearances before retiring aged just 30 and resisting numerous attempts to coax him back to the international scene.

The Newcastle United stalwart continued to go from strength to strength at club level, though, playing on for another six years to establish himself as comfortably the leading goalscorer in Premier League history with 260 to his name.

Silverware was lacking with the Magpies, but Shearer had already lifted the Premier League title with Blackburn in 1995 and, on an individual level, was twice named the PFA Players' Player of the Year, won three Premier League Golden Boots and was third in the voting for the 1996 Ballon d'Or.