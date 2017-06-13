World Cup
Top 20 England players of all time - #11

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 20 English players of all time continues with number 11 - Peter Shilton.

Peter Shilton (125 caps, no goals)

Of all the players to have turned out for England, none have worn the shirt more often than Peter Shilton, whose 125 caps remains a record 17 years after his retirement.

That tally is made even more remarkable considering the competition he faced along the way, making his England debut in 1970 just months after Gordon Banks had made that save to deny Pele at the World Cup in Mexico.

Banks remained the number one during Shilton's early years, but the youngster quickly moved above the likes of Peter Bonetti and Alex Stepney in the pecking order. However, by the time Banks's career had come to a somewhat premature end due to a car crash in 1972, there was a new man on the scene to vie for the England number one jersey.

Liverpool's Ray Clemence was a world-class goalkeeper in his own right and opinion was often divided as to who should start for their country. Indeed, Shilton's appearance record could have been even more impressive had he not had the competition from the 61-time capped Clemence.

It wasn't until the age of 32 that Shilton had his first taste of the World Cup in 1982, and his longevity is perhaps best showcased by the fact that he won 61 of his 125 caps after his 35th birthday.

Shilton was memorably in goal for Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century' as England crashed out of the 1986 World Cup at the quarter-final stage, and he went on to feature at Euro 1988 and the 1990 World Cup too, the latter of which saw England reach the semi-finals.

Having begun his international career competing with Banks, Shilton eventually retired with a young David Seaman on the scene - showcasing his remarkable staying power over a 20-year spell in the England setup.

That was nothing compared to the longevity of his club career, though, with Shilton making his first appearance in 1966 and his 1,249th 31 years later in 1997.

There were trophies to savour in that time too, with Shilton being a key part of Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest side which won the league title, the League Cup and two European Cups.

