Mark Sampson: 'Kelly Smith retires as one of the all-time greats'

Kelly Smith is labelled as an 'inspiration' by England Women's head coach Mark Sampson following her retirement from football.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 15:33 UK

England Women's head coach Mark Sampson has hailed Kelly Smith "as one of the greatest players to have played the game" following her retirement at the age of 38.

The striker calls time on an illustrious playing career that saw her win 18 major honours with Arsenal and also lead the Three Lionesses' scoring charts at international level.

Smith, capped 117 times in all by England before stepping aside in 2015, has been widely regarded as one of the first superstar players in the women's game, and her former boss Sampson believes that she has already proved to be an inspiration to many.

"She will be remembered as one of the greatest players to have played the game," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "The many thousands of young people who took up the game after being inspired by Kelly will never forget the inspiration and joy she brought just from watching her play.

"It will absolutely be a loss to the game on the field. I hope she will now go on to enjoy a wonderful career off the field."

Smith, voted third in FIFA Women's World Player of the Year in 2009, says that she now intends to develop her coaching career following a caretaker stint in charge of Arsenal in 2015.

