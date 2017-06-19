England, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw with holders Sweden in their first match and know that only a win could do if they are keep their hopes of a semi-final berth alive.

4.58pm Right, the players are out, the anthems have been sung and we're almost ready to go here. These two sides have met three times before, with England winning two of those, but their only previous clash at this tournament saw Slovakia emerge victorious with a 2-0 win in 2000.

4.56pm PREDICTION: Right, we're nearing kickoff in Kielce, which means that it is time for a prediction! A draw would be a better result for Slovakia and they may well go into this game looking purely to avoid defeat, but England have no real choice but to go for it and hopefully we will see a good, entertaining game. England were favourites to progress from the group and they should at least offer more of a threat going forward tonight than they did against Sweden, so I'm going for a 2-0 win for the Young Lions!

4.54pm Their form has tailed off a little in the run-up to this summer's tournament too, with just one win from their last four outings, having won eight and lost none of their previous 10 before that. Indeed, England have now lost as many games in their last four outings as they had in their previous 16, and a failure to win today would again raise questions of why England seem to perform so poorly when it really matters.

4.52pm Victory would take England to the top of Group A and put them in control of their own fate once again, but wins are something they have found hard to come by at the Euros in recent years. Indeed, they have managed just one victory throughout the last three tournaments combined, failing to get out of the group stages since their defeat to Germany in the final of the 2009 edition. In their nine matches since that loss, England have won one, drawn two and lost six games in this competition.

4.50pm This campaign has got off to a rather slow start as England are concerned, with Aidy Boothroyd 's side perhaps a little fortunate to get away with a point from their opening match against holders Sweden. England began the match on top, but they needed Jordan Pickford to pull off a late penalty save while Sweden also hit the crossbar during their 0-0 draw. That result makes today's game pretty much a must-win.

4.48pm England were also part of a qualifying group with only four other teams, and they too topped the pile as one of only six unbeaten teams. England dropped just four points along the way and conceded only three goals too - the joint-lowest of any teams in the qualifying stages. Norway, Switzerland, Kazakhstan and Bosnia all missed out to the Young Lions in that qualifying group.

4.46pm This is only the second time Slovakia have appeared at the European Championships before, and the first time they have qualified for the tournament on merit having previously got their place as hosts in 2000 - when they beat England, incidentally. Slovakia finished top of their qualifying group, beating the likes of Netherlands, Turkey, Belarus and Cyprus along the way.

4.44pm Looking even further back than that win over Poland, Slovakia are in decent form heading into this match. They have lost just one of their last seven outings, winning five of those including each of their last two. The one defeat was a convincing 4-1 loss at the hands of Czech Republic, though, and they weren't exactly convincing on their way to a 2-0 defeat to Germany yesterday.

4.42pm Of course, Pavel Hapal will not be letting his players get ahead of themselves and arguably their two most difficult matches are still to come. Their tournament actually got off to the worst possible start when they fell a goal behind inside the very first minute of their opening game against Poland, but goals from Valijent and Safranko saw them come from behind to pick up a valuable three points, spoiling the hosts' party in the process.

4.40pm Slovakia come into this match in control of Group A as things stand, and another victory for them this afternoon would put them within touching distance of a place in the semi-finals - some feat having been drawn in the same group as the hosts, holders and England. Only one team is guaranteed to reach the semi-finals from each group, with the one remaining spot then going to the best-placed runner-up so should Slovakia win this then they would have one foot in the knockout stages. Indeed, a win coupled with a draw in the later game between Poland and Sweden would guarantee their place in the semis with a game to spare.

4.38pm England, meanwhile, make one change to the side which drew 0-0 with Sweden as Swift comes in for Murphy, but otherwise Aidy Boothroyd has kept faith with the team which largely misfired against the holders. Tammy Abraham will be hoping for more to feed off up front having impressed in the Championship for Bristol City last season, while there is plenty of Premier League experience in that team too - most notably £30m goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Southampton attacker Nathan Redmond.

4.36pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, Slovakia have perhaps unsurprisingly named an unchanged side from their win over Poland on Friday, which sees Zrelak once again lead the line. Valijent was on the scoresheet in that match, but Safranko - who scored the winner - has not done enough to earn a starting spot for this one. Arguably the standout player in this Slovakia side is Sampdoria centre-back Milan Skriniar, who already has nine senior caps to his name.

4.34pm ENGLAND SUBS: Gunn, Mitchell, Stephens, Gray, Targett, Murphy, Holding, Hause, Iorfa, Hughes, Grealish, Woodrow

4.34pm ENGLAND STARTING XI: Pickford; Holgate, Chambers, Mawson, Chilwell; Swift, Ward-Prowse, Chalobah, Redmond; Baker; Abraham

4.32pm SLOVAKIA SUBS: Rodak, Jukubech, Huk, Vestenicky, Spalek, Satka, Skovajsa, Haraslin, Safranko, Vavro, Kacer, Benes

4.32pm SLOVAKIA STARTING XI: Chovan; Valijent, Ninaj, Skriniar, Mazan; Rusnak, Bero, Lobotka, Chrien, Mihalik; Zrelak