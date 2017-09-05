Crowd generic

England Under-21s

Result: England Under-21s impress in easy victory over Latvia Under-21s

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd
England Under-21s secure a first win of their Euro 2019 qualifying campaign as they put three unanswered goals past Latvia Under-21s in Bournemouth.
England Under-21s have recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Latvia Under-21s in their Euro 2019 qualifier in Bournemouth.

The Young Lions were quick out of the starting blocks and took the lead after just 13 minutes at the Vitality Stadium.

Tammy Abraham laid the ball off for Demarai Gray, who jinked inside on to his right foot before rifling a shot past Vladislavs Kurakins.

Aidy Boothroyd's charges doubled their lead on 35 minutes when Swansea City loanee Abraham pounced on a heavy touch in the visitors' midfield to blast home from 18 yards.

England remained largely untroubled for the majority of the game and added a third when Kasey Palmer pounced on a Kurakins fumble to tap in from point-blank range on 70 minutes.

The Young Lions now sit second behind Ukraine, who beat Andorra 6-0 earlier on Tuesday, and will next face Scotland on October 6.

