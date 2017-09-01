Crowd generic

England Under-21s

Result: All square between Netherlands Under-21s, England Under-21s

England Under-21s begin their European Championship qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Netherlands Under-21s in Doetinchem on Friday night.
Friday, September 1, 2017

England Under-21s have begun their European Championship qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against their Netherlands counterparts in Doetinchem.

Both teams were quick out of the starting blocks, with AZ striker Guus Til and Kaiserslautern forward Gervane Kastaneer going close for the hosts in the opening eight minutes.

Kieran Dowell and Dominic Solanke, meanwhile, weighed in with chances for the visitors in the early stages of the encounter.

In the 20th minute minute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin raced onto an Ademola Lookman pass before slotting past Joel Drommel to give England the lead.

Die Jong Oranje responded with several attempts on the English goal including a Steven Bergwijn effort which came off the bar.

Eventually, in the 32nd minute, Bart Ramselaar rose to head a Thomas Ouwejan cross beyond Angus Gunn and into the net to equalise.

But neither side could find the breakthrough, ensuring that the qualifying campaign starts with a point apiece for two sides expected to qualify for the finals in 2019.

