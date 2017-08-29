Lee Carsley given England Under-21s role alongside Aidy Boothroyd

Lee Carsley, Manager of Brentford
Lee Carsley will take up an assistant manager role with England Under-21s, while also continuing to work with Birmingham City at age-grade level.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 17:38 UK

Former Brentford boss Lee Carsley has been appointed as England Under-21s assistant manager alongside Aidy Boothroyd.

The 43-year-old, who hung up his playing boots in 2011, also has experience coaching at Coventry City and Sheffield United.

Carsley has most recently spent time working with Birmingham City's Under-23s side, having only recently returned to the club where he spent two years as a player.

However, Boothroyd is happy for the former defensive midfielder to continue working in his role at Birmingham on a part-time basis.

England Under-21s take on the Netherlands and Latvia over the next week in qualifying for U21 Euro 2019 tournament.

