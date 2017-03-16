Joe Gomez, Cauley Woodrow and Harry Winks are named in the England under-21s squad.

Joe Gomez, Cauley Woodrow and Harry Winks have been named in the England Under-21s squad.

Southampton defender Sam McQueen and Chelsea forward Izzy Brown - currently on loan at Huddersfield Town - have received their maiden callups for away games in Germany on March 24 and Denmark on March 27 ahead of this summer's European Championships.

Liverpool's Gomez and Fulham youngster Woodrow, currently on loan at Burton Albion, have earned recalls while Winks retains his place after establishing himself as a key part of the Tottenham Hotspur first team this season.

"Izzy did well on loan in Holland, he came back and now he's thriving in the Championship," said manager Aidy Boothroyd. "Him and Sam deserve their chance, just like Tammy Abraham deserved his chance when I picked him last year.

"As for Joe, Solly and Cauley, they are three players that have been in the squad before so it will be nice to welcome them back. They all deserve to be here.

"The focus for us is the European Championship and making sure we're ready for that first game against Sweden on 16 June. Everything and anything leading up to that is preparation. We need to make sure we're ready for the tournament."

England have been drawn against hosts Poland, Slovakia and Sweden at the tournament.

Squad in full: Angus Gunn (Manchester City), Jordan Pickford (Sunderland), Christian Walton (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rob Holding (Arsenal), Mason Holgate (Everton), Alfie Mawson (Swansea City), Sam McQueen (Southampton), Jack Stephens (Southampton), Lewis Baker (Vitesse Arnhem – on loan from Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Will Hughes (Derby County), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), John Swift (Reading), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur), Tammy Abraham (Bristol City – on loan from Chelsea), Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town – on loan from Chelsea), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Solly March (Brighton & Hove Albion), Cauley Woodrow (Burton Albion – on loan from Fulham).