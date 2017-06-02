Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - Worst Signing of the Season

Find out who you voted as the worst signing of the 2016-17 season in the Sports Mole Reader Awards.

The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17. Nominees for the worst signing of the season included Ahmed Musa, Claudio Bravo and Lucas Perez, but who did you vote as your winner? Hit play below to find out!

