Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - Worst Signing of the Season
Find out who you voted as the worst signing of the 2016-17 season in the Sports Mole Reader Awards.
By Neil Wilkes
, Editor
Filed: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 05:56 UK
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 08:13 UK
The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17.
Nominees for the worst signing of the season included Ahmed Musa, Claudio Bravo and Lucas Perez, but who did you vote as your winner? Hit play below to find out!
Read Next:
Agent: 'Depor first option for Perez' >
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.