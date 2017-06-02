Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - Overall Player of the Season
Find out who you voted as the overall player of the 2016-17 season in the Sports Mole Reader Awards.
By Neil Wilkes
, Editor
Filed: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 06:58 UK
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 08:12 UK
The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17.
Our final category saw you vote on the overall player of the season from across the European leagues. Nominees included Kylian Mbappe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but who did you vote as your winner? Hit play below to find out!
