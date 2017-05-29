Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - Premier League Midfielder of the Season
Find out who you voted as the Premier League midfielder of the 2016-17 season in the Sports Mole Reader Awards.
By Neil Wilkes
, Editor
Filed: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 16:43 UK
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 18:36 UK
The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17.
Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Philippe Coutinho were among the nominees for midfielder of the season, but who did you pick? Hit play below to find out!
