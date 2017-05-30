Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season
Find out who you voted as the Premier League goalkeeper of the season in the 2016-17 Sports Mole Reader Awards.
By Neil Wilkes
, Editor
Filed: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 15:27 UK
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 15:27 UK
The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17.
Who did you vote as your Premier League goalkeeper of the season - David de Gea, Ben Foster, Fraser Forster, Thibaut Courtois, Hugo Lloris or Tom Heaton? Hit play below to find out!
