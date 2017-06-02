Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - Premier League Goal of the Season

Find out which Premier League goal you voted as the best of the 2016-17 season in the Sports Mole Reader Awards.

The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17. The likes of Emre Can, Andy Carroll and Eden Hazard all provided contenders for the Premier League goal of the season, but which did you pick as your winner? Hit play below to find out!

