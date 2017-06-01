Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - European Game of the Season

Find out what you voted as the European game of the 2016-17 season in the Sports Mole Reader Awards.

The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17. There were many games to remember in the major European tournaments and leagues this season, but which did you vote as the best? Hit play below to find out!

