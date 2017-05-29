Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - Premier League Defender of the Season

Find out who you voted as the Premier League defender of the 2016-17 season in the Sports Mole Reader Awards.

The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17. The likes of David Luiz, Kyle Walker, Cesar Azpilicueta and Michael Keane were all nominated as the defender of the season, but who did you pick? Hit play below to find out!

