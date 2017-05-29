Neil McCann leaves Dundee after a month

Dundee confirm that Neil McCann has left the club after just over a month in interim charge.

The 42-year-old arrived at Dens Park in April and was charged with steering the club clear of relegation - a target he achieved with two wins and a draw from his five matches in charge.

Dundee ultimately finished 10th in the Scottish Premiership, and he will now return to his role as a television pundit while the club resume their search for a permanent successor to Paul Hartley.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Dundee FC for their hard work in the time I was manager there," McCann told the club's official website.

"It was an honour to become manager of the club where my playing career started and finished and I'm very proud I was able to succeed in keeping them in the Scottish Premiership. I wish them great success in the future."

Managing director John Nelms added: "On behalf of the entire Dundee Football Club family I'd like to thank Neil for his interim spell in charge. He came in and did the job we asked him to do. The club once again owes Neil a debt of gratitude. Neil is certainly a credit to Dundee Football Club and Scottish football as a whole."

McCann started and finished his playing career with Dundee and is a member of the club's hall of fame.