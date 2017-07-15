New Transfer Talk header

Tom Huddlestone 'closing in on Derby County return'

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone is reportedly close to rejoining Derby County - where he began his career - after they triggered a £2m release clause in his contract.
Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone is closing in on a return to Derby County after the Rams activated his minimum release clause.

Sky Sports News reports that Derby have made a £2m bid for the four-time England international, triggering a clause in his contract following Hull's relegation from the Premier League last season.

Huddlestone will now discuss personal terms with Derby, where he began his career as a 16-year-old and made almost 100 first-team appearances before joining Tottenham Hotspur in June 2005.

The 30-year-old made 23 Premier League starts for the Tigers last season but was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation to the Championship.

The likes of Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City have also been credited with an interest in Huddlestone, but Derby have now emerged as favourites for his signature.

Huddlestone has scored eight goals in 172 appearances since joining Hull from Spurs in 2013.

Tom Huddlestone for Hull on September 27, 2014
