Jun 6, 2017
Denmark
vs.
Germany
 

Team News: Kevin Trapp handed Germany debut

Kevin Trapp in action for PSG on September 11, 2015
© AFP
Germany coach Joachim Low hands an international debut to goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the friendly international with Denmark.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 19:01 UK

Germany coach Joachim Low has handed an international debut to goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the friendly international with Denmark.

The World champions are upping their preparations for the Confederations Cup in Russia, and Low has opted to give Trapp a run out ahead of the eight-team tournament.

The front pairing of Sandro Wagner and Lars Stindl are also given their first starts in a team which will be captained by Julian Draxler.

Denmark boss Age Hareide has taken a different approach to the fixture with a strong starting lineup headed by skipper Christian Eriksen.

The only other Premier League representative is Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Brondby stopper Frederik Ronnow deputises for the injured Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks.

Denmark: Ronnow, Stryger, Christensen, Vestergaard, Durmisi, Kvist, Delaney, Eriksen, Poulsen, Braithwaite, Jorgensen

Germany: Trapp, Sule, Rudiger, Ginter; Rudy, Goretzka, Kimmich, Draxler, Hector; Stindl, Wagner

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Tottenham Hotspur (22) celebrates in front of fans with Roberto Soldado (L) and Christian Eriksen (R) during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on September 28, 2013
