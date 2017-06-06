Germany coach Joachim Low hands an international debut to goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the friendly international with Denmark.

Germany coach Joachim Low has handed an international debut to goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the friendly international with Denmark.

The World champions are upping their preparations for the Confederations Cup in Russia, and Low has opted to give Trapp a run out ahead of the eight-team tournament.

The front pairing of Sandro Wagner and Lars Stindl are also given their first starts in a team which will be captained by Julian Draxler.

Denmark boss Age Hareide has taken a different approach to the fixture with a strong starting lineup headed by skipper Christian Eriksen.

The only other Premier League representative is Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Brondby stopper Frederik Ronnow deputises for the injured Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks.

Denmark: Ronnow, Stryger, Christensen, Vestergaard, Durmisi, Kvist, Delaney, Eriksen, Poulsen, Braithwaite, Jorgensen

Germany: Trapp, Sule, Rudiger, Ginter; Rudy, Goretzka, Kimmich, Draxler, Hector; Stindl, Wagner