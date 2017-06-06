Live Commentary: Denmark vs. Germany

Jun 6, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
German head coach Joachim Low reacts during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Group C qualifying football match Germany vs Republic of Ireland in Cologne, western Germany on October 11, 2013
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the international friendly between Denmark and Germany from Brondby.

Denmark are currently third in their qualification group for the 2018 World Cup – six points behind Poland, who have won four of their five matches in the section.

Germany, meanwhile, currently sit top of Group C on 15 points having won all five of their qualification fixtures thus far. Meanwhile, they will be in action at the 2017 Confederations Cup later this month.

Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of this international friendly.


7.42pmAs for Germany, who will take part in the Confederations Cup later this month, the world champions have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, and will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 win over Azerbaijan back in March. Joachim Low's side sit top of their World Cup qualification section having won all five of their Group C matches, scoring 20 times in the process and conceding just once.

Germany's Sebastien Rudy in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy in Milan on November 15, 2016© SilverHub


7.38pmNext up for Denmark is a trip to Kazakhstan on Saturday, and Age Hareide's team will see that as a must-win fixture as they bid to secure a top-two finish. Indeed, the European nation have not qualified for a World Cup since 2010, while they also missed out on the finals of Euro 2016.

7.35pmDenmark will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw away to Romania in their last qualification fixture. That result left them third in Group E on seven points, level with second-place Montenegro, but six points behind section leaders Poland, who are threatening to run clear at the summit.

Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (R) of Denmark vie for the ball during a friendly football match Romania vs Denmark at National Arena in Bucharest on November 18, 2014© Getty Images


7.32pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 15 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Denmark. Tonight will bring the 27th international fixture between these two countries, and it is Germany that lead the head-to-head record 15 wins to Denmark's eight. Their last clash came during Euro 2012, and it was Germany that emerged 2-1 winners in that particular group fixture.

7.28pmAs for Germany, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp is given his international debut, while there are also first caps for Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner and Borussia Monchengladbach's Lars Stindl. PSG's Julian Draxler will captain the visitors, who also include Niklas Sule and Jonas Hector in their starting XI. Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Jerome Boateng, Mario Gomez, Mats Hummels, Sami Khedira and Marco Reus - some list - are among those unavailable for the world champions tonight.

7.25pmFrederik Ronnow keeps his spot between the Denmark sticks as Jesper Hansen and David Jensen are denied debuts, while an experienced defence includes on-loan Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen. Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen is also in the team, while Yussuf Poulsen is joined in the final third by Nicolai Jorgensen and Martin Braithwaite. No debutants in the home side's XI!

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen (L) and France's defender Raphael Varane vie for the ball during a friendly international football match between Denmark and the hosts of the Euro 2016 France at Parken arena in Copenhagen on October 11, 2015.© Getty Images


7.22pmTEAMS!

DEN: Ronnow; Stryger, Christensen, Vestergaard, Durmisi; Kvist, Eriksen, Delaney; Poulsen, Jorgensen, Braithwaite

GER: Trapp; Sule, Rudiger, Ginter; Rudy, Goretzka; Kimmich, Draxler, Hector; Stindl, Wagner


7.19pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news. Have both managers selected full-strength XIs for tonight's match, or have key players been saved for this weekend's fixtures? Let's run through the two teams that will start the clash at the Brondby Stadium.

7.16pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live international coverage continues from Brondby as Denmark welcome world champions Germany for what promises to be an entertaining international friendly. There are no points or prizes on offer tonight, but it will give both managers the chance to assess their squads ahead of key 2018 World Cup qualification fixtures this weekend. Stay tuned for all of the coverage!

Daniel Agger of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield on August 17, 2013
German head coach Joachim Low reacts during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Group C qualifying football match Germany vs Republic of Ireland in Cologne, western Germany on October 11, 2013
Live Commentary: Denmark vs. Germany
 Kevin Trapp in action for PSG on September 11, 2015
Team News: Kevin Trapp handed Germany debut
 Claudio Ranieri and Kasper Schmeichel with the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Kasper Schmeichel targets swift return to action after undergoing surgery
German head coach Joachim Low reacts during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Group C qualifying football match Germany vs Republic of Ireland in Cologne, western Germany on October 11, 2013
Live Commentary: Denmark vs. Germany
 Kevin Trapp in action for PSG on September 11, 2015
Team News: Kevin Trapp handed Germany debut
 Leroy Sane celebrates after Ahmed Elmohamady's own goal during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
Manchester City's Leroy Sane withdraws from Confederations Cup to have surgery
