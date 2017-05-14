May 14, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
2-0
Hull City
Zaha (3'), Benteke (34')
Cabaye (37'), Puncheon (41')
LIVE

Robertson (40')

Team News: Crystal Palace boosted by Yohan Cabaye, James Tomkins return

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace and Hull City make two changes apiece for their crucial relegation showdown at Selhurst Park.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 11:31 UK

Crystal Palace have been boosted by the return of Yohan Cabaye and James Tomkins for their crucial Premier League clash with Hull City.

Home boss Sam Allardyce makes just those two changes in all from last weekend's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City, knowing that anything other than defeat today will guarantee their top-flight status.

Cabaye and Tomkins, who have both sat out the past few games through injury, replace James McArthur and Patrick van Aanholt in the Eagles' XI.

There is also news of two changes for the visitors, with Michael Dawson returning in defence as Marco Silva reverts to a three-man backline.

Forward Abel Hernandez is the man to make way, while Evandro comes in for injured winger Lazar Markovic in the other change from the surprise 2-0 defeat to home to Sunderland last time out.

Swansea City's victory over the Black Cats on Saturday means that defeat for the Tigers in South London will send them down to the Championship.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Schlupp, Kelly, Tomkins; Milivojevic, Cabaye; Puncheon, Townsend, Zaha; Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Flamini, Campbell, McArthur, Sako, Delaney

Hull City: Jakupovic; Ranocchia, Maguire, Dawson; N'Diaye, Elmohamady, Clucas, Robertson, Grosicki; Niasse, Evandro
Subs: Davies, Huddlestone, Elabdellaoui, Maloney, Mbokani, Marshall, Bowen

Follow all of the action as it unfolds at Selhurst Park with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
