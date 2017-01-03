Team News: Joe Ledley returns to Crystal Palace XI

Joe Ledley returns to the Crystal Palace XI for their home Premier League match with Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Joe Ledley has returned to the Crystal Palace XI for their home Premier League match with Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Ledley for Mathieu Flamini is the only change from the team that lost against Arsenal on Sunday, meaning that Christian Benteke will continue in the final third with support from Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

As for Swansea, who appointed Paul Clement as their new manager earlier this afternoon, caretaker boss Alan Curtis has rung the changes following the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth last time out.

Federico Fernandez, Jack Cork, Jay Fulton and Wayne Routledge all return, but Fernando Llorente continues in the final third, with Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson operating in a deep position once again.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Kelly, Delaney, Tomkins, Ward; Ledley, Cabaye, Puncheon; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha

Subs: Speroni, Flamini, Philipps, Mutch, Lee, Sako, Campbell

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Taylor; Cork, Fulton, Ki; Sigurdsson, Llorente, Routledge

Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Fer, Barrow, Dyer, Borja

You can follow Sports Mole's minute-by-minute live commentary of the action here.