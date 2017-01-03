Jan 3, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City

Team News: Joe Ledley returns to Crystal Palace XI

Joe Ledley of Crystal Palace in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Joe Ledley returns to the Crystal Palace XI for their home Premier League match with Swansea City on Tuesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 19:09 UK

Joe Ledley has returned to the Crystal Palace XI for their home Premier League match with Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Ledley for Mathieu Flamini is the only change from the team that lost against Arsenal on Sunday, meaning that Christian Benteke will continue in the final third with support from Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

As for Swansea, who appointed Paul Clement as their new manager earlier this afternoon, caretaker boss Alan Curtis has rung the changes following the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth last time out.

Federico Fernandez, Jack Cork, Jay Fulton and Wayne Routledge all return, but Fernando Llorente continues in the final third, with Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson operating in a deep position once again.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Kelly, Delaney, Tomkins, Ward; Ledley, Cabaye, Puncheon; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha
Subs: Speroni, Flamini, Philipps, Mutch, Lee, Sako, Campbell

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Taylor; Cork, Fulton, Ki; Sigurdsson, Llorente, Routledge
Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Fer, Barrow, Dyer, Borja

You can follow Sports Mole's minute-by-minute live commentary of the action here.

Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on October 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Read Next:
Allardyce urges players to "control their nerves"
>
View our homepages for Mathieu Flamini, Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha, Joe Ledley, Paul Clement, Alan Curtis, Federico Fernandez, Jack Cork, Jay Fulton, Wayne Routledge, Fernando Llorente, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City
 Joe Ledley of Crystal Palace in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
Team News: Joe Ledley returns to Crystal Palace XI
 Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion favourites to land Frank Lampard
Allardyce urges players to "control their nerves"Birmingham bid £4m for Bakary Sako?Christian Benteke to reject big-money move?Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loan
Benteke to make £40m Chinese move?Palace 'keen on Swansea winger Barrow'Allardyce stresses need for two playersAllardyce: 'Swansea bigger than Arsenal game'Result: Giroud nets scorpion kick in Arsenal win
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Swansea City News
Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City
 Joe Ledley of Crystal Palace in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
Team News: Joe Ledley returns to Crystal Palace XI
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Swansea City confirm arrival of new head coach Paul Clement
Clement: 'I'm ideally suited for Swansea'Allardyce urges players to "control their nerves"Bayern Munich appoint new assistant managerPaul Clement to become Swansea managerClement Swans appointment expected Tuesday
Palace 'keen on Swansea winger Barrow'Wales assistant: 'Coleman will honour contract'Curtis: 'We need a new manager ASAP'Result: Swansea end 2016 at foot of PL tableTeam News: Seven changes for Swansea
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand