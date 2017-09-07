Sam Allardyce: 'Pressure won't help Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace'

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Former Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says that it would not be beneficial for the Eagles if Frank de Boer is put under added pressure to deliver results.
Former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has suggested that Frank de Boer deserves more time to succeed at Selhurst Park.

De Boer has lost each of his three Premier League games since replacing Allardyce, and reports have suggested that he is on the brink of the sack just weeks into the new season.

However, Allardyce has said that it will not be beneficial for either the club or De Boer if the Dutchman is placed under such pressure, while adding that all managers should be allowed more games in the dugouts.

Allardyce told talkSPORT: "Frank with his experience and what he has done as a player and manager seemed a good choice but they have struggled to start the season as well as they would have liked.

"But to have the threat of win or be sacked – I don't know if that is the case or not – adds to all the pressure not just with him but more importantly the players.

"For many years the impatience in the game is really one of its problems. The long-term development of a football club by a manager cannot be more than what is going to happen this year and by the end of next year I have got to try to keep my job by getting enough results."

Allardyce left his role at the Eagles at the end of last season after retaining the London club's Premier League status.

Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho before the Premier League match against Liverpool on April 23, 2017
