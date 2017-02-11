Sam Allardyce hires psychologist for players

Sam Allardyce looking pretty in pink ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Manchester United on February 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce hires a psychologist to help the club in the fight against relegation.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 13:19 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that he has hired a psychologist to help his players in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

The Eagles are currently 19th in the table and most recently suffered a 4-0 mauling at home to relegation rivals Sunderland.

Following the defeat Allardyce brought in psychologist Lee Richardson, who has worked with the manager regularly since his time at Blackburn Rovers.

"Sometimes there is a stigma attached to such a person because they can get into players' heads and help them to operate on a different level," Allardyce told reporters. "They can look at the underlying deep problems and help out when things are not going right like now. It gives us another string to our bow in how we deal with pressure.

"I have used one for over 20 years and he has definitely made me a better manager. It has certainly helped me. Lee is very important in what we are trying to achieve. The idea is to help the lads focus.

"The players had their own meeting last week, but we need help mentally. You can see from results over the last 12 months that there has been a deep underlying problem and Lee will be as vital as a first-team coach or assistant manager in getting into the players' minds, improving concentration and focus. Because of him I can now deal with the pressure, but I admit, previously it hasn't taken this long to turn things around."

Next up for Palace is a trip to Stoke City this afternoon.

Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
Read Next:
Allardyce: 'No problem with Parish speech'
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Lee Richardson, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Sam Allardyce looking pretty in pink ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Manchester United on February 13, 2016
Sam Allardyce hires psychologist for players
 A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
Crystal Palace 'still awaiting clearance for Luka Milivojevic'
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Carl Jenkinson: 'Crystal Palace deal wasn't right for me'
Hughes wary of Crystal Palace reactionAllardyce hits out at criticism of Dubai tripAllardyce: 'No problem with Parish speech'Palace wages 'to be cut by 50% if relegated'Crystal Palace 'cancel trip to Dubai'
Cabaye 'flattered' by Marseille interestCaceres to undergo Southampton medical?Parish 'spoke to players' after defeatPalace target Caceres turns down Milan contractIghalo: 'I wanted to stay in England'
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Arsenal25155553282550
4Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152248-2620
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand