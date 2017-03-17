Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce outlines long-term ambitions for Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce looking pretty in pink ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Manchester United on February 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Sam Allardyce admits that Crystal Palace 'cannot rest on their laurels' if they are to stay in the Premier League and avoid another relegation fight next season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Sam Allardyce has targeted long-term success with Crystal Palace should he keep them in the Premier League this season, insisting that they cannot afford to sit still.

The Eagles have been embroiled in a relegation dogfight in recent months, leading to the sacking of manager Alan Pardew and the subsequent arrival of Allardyce in December.

Allardyce has guided Palace to back-to-back wins following a shaky start to life in South London and, while acknowledging that simply staying up is the priority this season, he is now keen to bring back a feel-good factor to Selhurst Park in the coming years.

"The club [have] done a magnificent job in sustaining Premier League status," he told reporters. "But you must not rest on your laurels. You must think bigger. This season perhaps everyone thought they were going to do bigger and better, but we have stumbled.

"If we can overcome this hiccup and stay in the league, then growing the club would be the first thing on my mind. Not just talking about survival, something a bit better than that. By progressing you do not stand still, and if you do not stand still you obviously finish higher in the league.

"From the academy upwards, bettering the facilities, and talk about the stadium. That can all be sustained if you get good steady growth in the team."

Allardyce, sacked by England in September after just one game in charge, has never previously been relegated from the top flight.

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Read Next:
Allardyce "delighted" for Jermain Defoe
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Sam Allardyce looking pretty in pink ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Manchester United on February 13, 2016
Sam Allardyce outlines long-term ambitions for Crystal Palace
 Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
Sam Allardyce refuses to rule out permanent Mamadou Sakho deal
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sam Allardyce "delighted" for Jermain Defoe
RB Leipzig interested in Wilfried Zaha?Allardyce: 'Pressure starting to lift'Allardyce heaps praise on Sakho, TomkinsVan Aanholt plays down injury concernsAllardyce: 'We've started recovery'
Allardyce praises "quality performance"Result: Palace edge out of dropzoneTeam News: Phillips still out for West BromLive Commentary: West Brom 0-2 Palace - as it happenedAllardyce: 'Benteke won't decide future'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 